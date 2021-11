Shadab Khan hit 21 off just ten balls to complement his one for 20 with the ball after Hasan Ali picked three wickets for just 22 runs, and helped Pakistan go 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:33 PM IST