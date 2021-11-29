BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Nurul Hasan replaces Yasir Ali as concussion substitute

Nurul Hasan has replaced Bangladesh debutant Yasir Ali as his concussion substitute in the first Test against Pakistan on Chattogram on Monday.

Ali was hit on the head by a snorter by Shaheen Shah Afridi. After the protocols, he continued for an over before walking off for 36 off 72 balls. He has scored four off 19 balls in the first innings before Hasan Ali cleaned him up.

Hasan played the last of his three Tests in 2018 against West Indies. He has scored 115 runs with a best of 64.

Bangladesh were at 114 for five after 42 overs, a good 158 runs ahead at the point.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:20 AM IST