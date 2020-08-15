Back to his roots: As Dhoni retires, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls for a 'farewell match' in Ranchi

But if Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has his way, Dhoni may get a chance to return for a final match in his hometown of Ranchi.

"Mahi, who has given many moments of pride and enthusiasm to the country and Jharkhand, has announced his retirement from international cricket today," Soren wrote on Twitter.

Ruing that people would no longer me able to see the Jharkhand's beloved cricketer in a blue jersey, Soren urged the BCCI to allow for a "farewell match" that the whole world could witness.

"I would like to appeal to the BCCI to have a farewell match for Mahi, which will be hosted by Jharkhand," he wrote.