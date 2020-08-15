Back to his roots: As Dhoni retires, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren calls for a 'farewell match' in Ranchi

Former team India captain and one of the most successful cricketers in recent history, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday via social media. Soon after, Suresh Raina also followed suit.
Taking to Instagram with a short video he wrote that from 7:29 pm, people should consider him retired. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout," he added. While he will be playing in the Indian Premier League soon, many fans have been disappointed by the fact that they have not had the opportunity to watch him play 'one last time'.
But if Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has his way, Dhoni may get a chance to return for a final match in his hometown of Ranchi.
"Mahi, who has given many moments of pride and enthusiasm to the country and Jharkhand, has announced his retirement from international cricket today," Soren wrote on Twitter.
Ruing that people would no longer me able to see the Jharkhand's beloved cricketer in a blue jersey, Soren urged the BCCI to allow for a "farewell match" that the whole world could witness.
"I would like to appeal to the BCCI to have a farewell match for Mahi, which will be hosted by Jharkhand," he wrote.
He also tweeted the same from his office Twitter handle.
Against this backdrop, the Doordarshan's Jharkhand wing took to Twitter sharing a video clip where a rather young Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be seen accepting what seems to be an award.
"Reached from zero to the peak due to hard work and struggle," the handle captioned the video.
Take a look:
