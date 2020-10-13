Baby on board! Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are expecting their first child

Last month, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced that their second baby was on its way. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their first pregnancy, meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic welcomed their baby boy.

Although there is some debate about whether the term extends to babies born of the lockdown or during it, social media has already dubbed these new arrivals as ‘coronial babies.’

The latest addition to this list is cricketer Zaheer Khan and his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, who are expecting their first child.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the duo, currently in Dubai for the Indian Premier League 2020, celebrated Khan’s birthday recently. A picture from the celebration shows Ghatge donning a black dress flaunting her baby bump.

The tabloid also added that the couple’s friends confirmed the same.

Zaheer and Sagarika’s love story

Before Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stormed the internet with their wedding, it was Zaheer and Sagarika who trended on social media for their much-awaited wedding.

The two are extremely private and maintain a low-profile. It was after their engagement post in 2017 that fans got to know about the relationship. Ghatge was seen flaunting her ring.