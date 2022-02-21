'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis calls Virat Kohli 'most lovable person' after fan invites Kohli to play in Pakistan

South African cricket sensation Dewald Brevis, nicknamed 'Baby AB', has called former India skipper Virat Kohli as the 'most lovable person'.

This came after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a picture of a spectator at a PSL match holding a poster of Virat Kohli which read: "I want to see your century in Pakistan".

Brevis retweeted the picture, tagging Virat Kohli and calling him "Most loveable person".

In the recently-held IPL Mega Auctions, U-19 World Cup star Brevis was bought by Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians got an absolute bargain in Brewis as the Rohit Sharma-led team bought him for just Rs 3 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:48 PM IST