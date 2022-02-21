e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis calls Virat Kohli 'most lovable person' after fan invites Kohli to play in Pakistan

FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli | Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

South African cricket sensation Dewald Brevis, nicknamed 'Baby AB', has called former India skipper Virat Kohli as the 'most lovable person'.

This came after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a picture of a spectator at a PSL match holding a poster of Virat Kohli which read: "I want to see your century in Pakistan".

Brevis retweeted the picture, tagging Virat Kohli and calling him "Most loveable person".

In the recently-held IPL Mega Auctions, U-19 World Cup star Brevis was bought by Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians got an absolute bargain in Brewis as the Rohit Sharma-led team bought him for just Rs 3 crore.

ALSO READ

Here’s what LeBron James has to say about his Final NBA Season… Here’s what LeBron James has to say about his Final NBA Season…
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
Advertisement