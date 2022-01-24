Babar Azam, Lizelle Lee named ODI Cricketers of the Year 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was on Monday named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year while Lizelle Lee of South Africa took the honour for women.

The 27-year-old Azam scored 405 runs in six games at an average of 67.50 in 2021. He was the second-highest run-scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan's wins in the 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

The architect of Pakistan's chase of 274 in the first ODI, Babar made a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first.

He was the lone warrior for Pakistan when they were swept by England 3-0. He accumulated 177 runs in three games but found no support as none of the other batters managed to score more than 100 in the series.

South Africa opener Lee was named the ODI Cricketer of the Year for her scintillating performance which saw her finish as the highest run-scorer in 2021 in the format.

The hard-hitting batter had two scores of 40 plus and played a vital role in South Africa's sweep of Pakistan. She was unstoppable on the tour of India thereafter, racking up big runs in the Proteas' 4-1 series win. With 288 runs, including a hundred and two fifties, she ended the series as the highest run-scorer and was awarded the Player of the Series.

She carried her form over to the series against West Indies as well and was once again the top run-getter in the series.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:33 PM IST