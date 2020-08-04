'Baba Ramdev's Patanjali incoming': Netizens react after IPL cuts sponsorship ties with Vivo

The Indian Premier League has cut sponsorship ties with Vivo. The Chinese phone makers played a major part as sponsors in the previous editions of the IPL.
The news comes after Swadeshi Jagran Manch, on Monday, openly slammed the IPL governing body for not doing away with Chinese sponsors for the Indian Premier League.
In no time, the news garnered reactions from netizens across the nation.
Check out some reactions below:
Dr Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convener slammed the IPL council for showing ‘disrespect to martyred soldiers’.
He said: “Swadeshi Jagran Manch is surprised to know that Indian Premier League, which organises T20 cricket matches, has decided to hold IPL with the sponsorship of a Chinese mobile company. With this IPL governing Council has shown its utter disrespect to the soldiers martyred by most heinous act of Chinese."
He warned that if the IPL organisers didn’t re-think their decision, it would ‘give a call to patriotic citizens to boycott IPL’, because nothing was ‘above nation’s security and dignity’.
The Indian Premier League's Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO. The Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the violent clashes in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI was expected to relook at the matter in view of the change in the dynamics of the relations between the two countries.
