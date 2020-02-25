Azam Khan's 'redefining' inverted-bat running in PSL sparks hilarious meme-fest

Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, has been making headlines in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
On Sunday, Azam drew special attention as he completed his run with the bat inverted, as he played a well-compiled knock of 46 runs and helped Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi.
The video of the run went viral on social media with many Twitter users saying Azam has "redefined" cricket with his innovative way of completing the run. The incident also sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.
The 21-year-old batsman has often been criticised owing to his body weight and also been accused of being favoured because of being son of Moin. He has gone to to prove the haters wrong by performing spleidily in the matches he played. The fans were impressed by this and lauded him for rising above the hate.
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam were involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 85 runs and helped Quetta Gladiators secure a five-wicket win against Karachi Kings. The Kings posted a total of 156 for 9 which the Gladiators chased down with an over to spare.
Azam was named the Man of the Match and commentator Ramiz Raza during the post-match presentation ceremony told the 21-year-old: "I had promised to pick you up if you won a Man of the Match award, but I think I need to do some work in the gym to be able to do that."
Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi had credited the success of Indian cricket to the Indian Premier League, saying it has helped the country's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket. He added that the Pakistan Super League will do the same for their country.
(With Agency Inputs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)