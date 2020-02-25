Azam Khan's 'redefining' inverted-bat running in PSL sparks hilarious meme-fest

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Azam were involved in a fourth-wicket stand of 85 runs and helped Quetta Gladiators secure a five-wicket win against Karachi Kings. The Kings posted a total of 156 for 9 which the Gladiators chased down with an over to spare.

Azam was named the Man of the Match and commentator Ramiz Raza during the post-match presentation ceremony told the 21-year-old: "I had promised to pick you up if you won a Man of the Match award, but I think I need to do some work in the gym to be able to do that."

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer, Shahid Afridi had credited the success of Indian cricket to the Indian Premier League, saying it has helped the country's budding cricketers to cope better with the pressures of international cricket. He added that the Pakistan Super League will do the same for their country.

