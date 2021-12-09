Aye, Captain!: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the paradigm shift

Numbers don’t lie. Yet they don’t reveal everything.

Virat Kohli led India to wins in 65 of the 95 ODIs he was at the helm. That is a win percent of a stupendous 70.43. However, the number of ICC tournaments that India under Kohli have won is a grand zilch. Are tourney wins the best judge of a captain? You can choose the answer.

Rohit Sharma as captain has an impressive CV, but much of the value addition is all thanks to the IPL, where he has led Mumbai Indians to five titles. He has led India in two multi-team tournaments, winning both — the Asia Cup in the 50-overs format and the Nidahas Trophy in T20 format.

The BCCI on Wednesday had announced Sharma as ODI captain, ending Kohli's stint at the helm in white-ball cricket.

“I think (Rohit) is strategically better,” Dilip Vengsarkar, former India captain, told Free Press Journal.

“From what I hear, he gets along with most players from the side. He has also been successful in the IPL. So, that should help him.”

That Sharma was the captain in-waiting wasn’t a secret. Once Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy, it was only a matter of time before the ODI captaincy was taken away from him, given India haven’t really been promoters of split-captaincy. It is something that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also asserted.

A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. 🇮🇳🔝



Thank you Captain @imVkohli!👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gz7r6KCuWF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2021

“We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain,” Ganguly told PTI on Thursday. “So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership.”

Vengsarkar echos these thoughts, “I think, and I am not sure, that when he stepped down from T20Is selectors might have thought Kohli doesn’t want to lead in white ball (cricket). But I am hoping that now this frees up Kohli the batter.”

The last time India had two leaders in charge of different teams was when MS Dhoni was the skipper in the white-ball formats while Kohli was given the captaincy of the Test side. However, in that case, Dhoni had stopped playing Tests. So, a Test captain leading a white-ball captain, who in turns leads the red-ball captain is a novel loop for Indian cricket.

The issue is not in Kohli's removal or Sharma's appointment. It is about the manner — a footnote in an email about the Test squad. Though India haven't won a world title under Kohli, his record as captain is enviable. He has led the men in blue to series wins in South Africa, New Zealand and Australia in white-ball cricket, which not many skippers can boast of.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

Sharma is seen more in Dhoni’s mould, where emotions take a back seat and calmness comes to the fore, something KL Rahul had advocated ahead of the T20Is against New Zealand last month. “He is a great guy to have. We are excited to play under Rohit.

“He’ll bring the calmness to the dressing room,” Rahul had said.

While Kohli was hands-on as a captain, marshalling his troops, calling the shots as well as entertaining the crowd with a dance move here and there, Sharma is seen as someone who would put a hand on a player’s shoulder and guide him, getting the best out of him.

“A captain is there to ensure right players are playing, right combination is playing and obviously few tactical things that you need to look after," Sharma explains on ‘Backstage with Boria’, giving a peep into his functioning.

"A captain needs to stand at forefront while performing and for everything else needs to stand at the back. The reason I say that is he can make a difference by standing at the back because then he can make sure he puts his hand around everyone. That's what I meant when I said you have to be least important member of the team.”

Sharma has captained India in 10 ODIs and 22 T20Is so far. He has a win percentage of 80 and 81.81 respectively.

Numbers don’t reveal everything. Yet they don’t lie.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:38 PM IST