Avishek came in cricket administration after his father's death in 2015. He became Ganguly's deputy, who himself was elevated to the president's post.

With Ganguly leading the show, Avishek was involved in successful hosting of India's first ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in November last year.

Avishek first made his foray into sports administration in football as a member of the governing body of Indian Football Association in 2012-13. He was also made the chairman of the Calcutta Football League's second to fourth division and after a season he once again returned to IFA as a marketing committee member.

Avishek's father, Jagmohan Dalmiya, is credited with changing the face of cricket in India. He joined the BCCI in 1979 as CAB representative and became its treasurer in 1983. Dalmiya also went to become International Cricket Council's (ICC) first Indian president.

He played a big hand in making BCCI and ICC the cash-rich organizations that they are today. Dalmiya, in 1991, had proposed the re-entry of South Africa to international cricket thereby playing a major role re-emergence in cricket after beigain aci suspended from cricket in 1970.

His landmark role in BCCI getting the sole rights of telecasting cricket in India is the sole reason why the organisation is the richest in the cricketing world. This helped Dalmiya gain access to BCCI's presidency.

He played a similar role with the ICC, once he was elected president. His move to shift its base from London to Dubai played like a charm and brought fortunes at the doorstep of ICC.