Australian U-19 player to return home after being scratched by monkey

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk will be heading back home from the U-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa after getting scratched on the face by a monkey, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

The player was at a nature reserve while on a team outing after Australia's victory over England in Kimberley last Thursday.

There was a consultation with the medical staff and family members of the player, and it was deemed necessary for the player to head back home for precautionary treatment within seven days of the accident.