Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai due to a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 59.
Virender Sehwag confirmed the news on Twitter. He said, "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him."
Jone died in a Mumbai hotel, IPL broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed.
Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the Indian Premier League.
He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star Sports said a press release.
"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the release added.
"Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.
"He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the broadcasters said.
Jones had become a household name by playing in an aggressive manner for the Australian side from 1980-1990.
Jones was selected on the 1984 tour of the West Indies after Graham Yallop had to pull out due to injury. He was not picked in the original XI but was drafted into the side after Steve Smith fell ill. Jones went on to score 48 on his debut and he hailed it as his best knock as he fell ill before the match. Between 1984 and 1992, Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs, including 11 centuries, at an average of 46.55.
His most notable innings was in only his third Test against India in the Tied Test in Chennai (Madras) in 1986. Suffering from dehydration in the oppressively hot and humid conditions, Jones was seen frequently vomiting on the pitch.
Jones went on to score 210 and this innings of 210 remains the highest score by an Australian cricketer in India.
Jones also played 164 ODIs for Australia, managing to score 6,068 runs at an average of 44.61.
After his playing career, the former Australian batsman became a reputed commentator and also enjoyed a coaching stint in Pakistan Super League
Jones was sacked in 2006 by his then-employer Ten Sports after he was heard calling Hashim Amla a terrorist on a live television show during the a match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Colombo.
A day before his death, the former Australian batsman had lauded the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and said that he can assist the franchise captain Dinesh Karthik.
"Morgan is a phenomenal player; his numbers are brilliant. It's good to have him at KKR. KKR has one of the best kids of all time in this with Shubhman Gill an outstanding player and Morgan can hit fours and sixes to spin around the park. He has got the World Cup and understands big moment and having Eoin is massive and they needed that leadership to help Dinesh Karthik at the top because of the conflict between Karthik and Russell," while speaking on Star Sports show "Game Plan" Jones said.
