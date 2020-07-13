Australian cricket coach Tom Moody picks Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli to lead in his World T20 XI

Australia coach Tom Moody picked Rohit Sharma over Virat Kohli to lead his World T20 XI.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit has won the most number of Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and is Kohli's deputy in India's white-ball sides.

The former all-rounder also chose West Indies' Nicholas Pooran over MS Dhoni as wicket-keeper, but clarified that his selection is based on current team players, and not from the recent past.

"I am picking a team to play in a tournament in the next three weeks," former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Moody told Harsha Bhogle in the latest Cricbuzz interview.

"David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and AB de villiers.

"I am keen to go with Jos Buttler but I need a left hander so I am going with Nicholas Pooran at five. I need a left hander in the middle order to give me the balance."

On Dhoni, Moody said since the former India captain has not played competitive cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final where India lost to New Zealand, he did not pick him.

"That's why I wanted to clarify that (this team) is (for) today (playing now). Dhoni is a no-brainer otherwise. I am his number one fan and what he's done from a captaincy point of view and otherwise."

Moody's World XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer; 12th man: Ravindra Jadeja