Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry named as ICC Women's Cricketer of the year

The ICC announced on Tuesday that Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been named the Women's Cricketer of the Year for 2019 and walks away with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award. The award was last year bagged by Mandhana.

Perry has also been named as the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year. She has had a stellar year across formats, with three hundreds, including one in the Ashes Test. She averages 73.50 from 12 ODIs this year, where she has also taken 21 wickets, including a national record 7/22. She became the first player to complete 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Perry dominated the crease throughout 2019 alongside opening partner and fellow award winner Alyssa Healy.

Named as T20I Cricketer of the Year for the second year running, Healy entered the record books in October, scoring a world record 148* off 61 balls against Sri Lanka - the highest score by a woman in T20Is.

The wicket-keeper batter reached her half-century off 25 balls and her maiden hundred off just 46, for the fastest century ever by an Australian man or woman.

Both Perry and Healy have also been named in the women's ODI and T20I teams of the year, alongside fellow Australian and national team captain Meg Lanning, who has been named as skipper of both the 50-over and 20-over sides.

Chanida Sutthiruang of Thailand was named ICC Women's Emerging Player of the Year.