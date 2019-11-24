Australia will play India a pink-ball Test if Virat Kohli is in a good mood: Tim Paine

Paine immediately reply they are ready if Virat Kohli gives a nod to them. "We'll certainly try and we'll have to run that by Virat (Kohli). We'll get an answer from him at some stage I'm sure. That's where we like to start our summer and it has been for a long long time except for last summer.

"As I said we'll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even get a Pink-ball Test if he's in a good mood. So we'll wait and see," Paine said on playing India at Adelaide.

Last year Cricket Australia had proposed BCCI to play a Pink-ball test. But with player's lack of exerience to play under twilights, BCCI refused the offer. But now that India have played their first pink-ball test against Bangladesh as they wrapped the game in three days to win by an innings and 46 runs to seal a comfortable series 2-0.

Tim Paine and Kohli had clashed out in the middle having first exchanged words during the Perth Test last year. Umpire Chris Gaffaney was forced to intervene between the duo's tussle.

India had won their first ever series in Australia in 2018/19 after Kohli's man won the series 2-1.