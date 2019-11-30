Australia vs Pakistan: Donning the Bradman

Adelaide: An irrepressible David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 on Saturday while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia took control of the day-night second Test against Pakistan.

With that, the duo of Warner and Smith surpassed legendary countryman Sir Donald Bradman’s age-old record of highest individual score (334) and most Test runs (6,996), respectively.

Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion at 589 for three ahead of the second day's dinner break with Warner on the 10th highest Test score ever, also a personal best.

The decision to declare deprived him of a crack at Brian Lara's all-time high 400 not out, but it proved to be the right one with the Australian bowlers quickly tearing through Pakistan's hapless top order under the Adelaide Oval lights.

They finished in deep trouble at 96 for six with Mitchell Starc grabbing four of them.

Babar Azam was not out 43 and Yasir Shah was on four.

The visitors, who have lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia, enjoyed little success in a long day in the field as they look to avoid a 2-0 series defeat.

But they did remove Marnus Labuschagne for 162 in the opening session and also bagged Smith, caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi for 36. In making his runs, Smith -- who had a rare failure in the first Test at Brisbane -- shattered a record that had stood since 1946.

He took a single off Muhammad Musa to reach 7,000 runs in his 126th innings, taking possession of a mark held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond who reached the milestone in his 131st innings.

Smith also moved past legendary countryman Donald Bradman's 6,996 Test runs to become Australia's 11th highest scorer.

The home team resumed the day at 302 for one with Warner on 166 and Labuschagne 126, with the pair putting on another 67 runs before Pakistan finally got a breakthrough.

Skipper Azhar Ali took the new ball and Afridi clean-bowled Labuschagne as he attempted a drive, just as he and Warner appeared set for another long day at the crease.

The 25-year-old, who has come of age during the series, trudged back to the pavilion to a standing ovation after a classy 162, his second century in a row.

Australia 1st inning

D Warner not out......................................335

J Burns c Rizwan b Afridi.............................4

M Labuschagne b Afridi............................162

S Smith c Rizwan b Afridi...........................36

M Wade not out..........................................38

Extras: (lb6, nb7, w1)................................14

Total: (for 3 wkts in 127 overs)................589

FoW: 1-8, 2-369, 3-490

Bowling: Abbas 29-7-100-0, Afridi 30-5-88-3, Musa 20-1-114-0, Shah 32-1-197-0, Iftikhar 15-0-75-0, Azhar 1-0-9-0.

Pakistan 1st inning

Masood c Paine b Hazlewood....................19

Imam-ul-Haq c Warner b Starc.....................2

Ali c Smith b Cummins.................................9

Azam not out..............................................43

Shafiq c Paine b Starc..................................9

Iftikhar c Paine b Starc...............................10

Rizwan c Paine b Starc................................0

Shah not out.................................................4

Extras: 0

Total: (for 6 wkts in 35 overs)....................96

FoW: 1-3, 2-22, 3-38, 4-69, 5-89, 6-89

Bowling: Starc 13-5-22-4, Cummins 14-1-45-1, Hazlewood 8-2-29-1.

WHO SAID WHAT?

A 300 is special. @davidwarner31 is making up very quickly for a lean Ashes. And spare a thought for Yasir Shah who is about to go past 200 again

— Harsha Bhogle/ @bhogleharsha

The redemption arc is now complete. What a marvelous innings from Warner. A triple-hundred to remember. #AUSvPAK

— Sreshth Shah/ @sreshthx

...It’s not important what other people believe about you. It’s only important what you believe about yourself. @davidwarner31 #335notout

— Candice Warner/ @CandyFalzon

300. His maiden triple century and the highest test score ever at this venue. Second on the list? Bradman of course. Another incredible milestone from David Warner...

— Melanie McLaughlin/ @Mel_Mclaughlin

Warner has now made more than the entire bangladesh batting line up did in both innings combined in the previous pink ball test #AUSvPAK

— Gaurav Kalra/ @gauravkalra7

Well played @davidwarner31 .. As I said.. you don’t get many opportunities to make a #300 Awesome bud!! Wow!

— Dean Jones AM/ @ProfDeano

David Warner, who averaged 9.50 in the Ashes three months ago, now has the highest Test score by anyone in 2019.

— Brydon Coverdale/ @brydoncoverdale

David Warner has hit just 17 of his 312 runs straight down the ground. That's how short and wide Pakistan have bowled in this match. #AUSvPAK

— Scott Bailey/ @ScottBaileyAAP

Hundreds in consecutive innings in Test cricket: 9 times - Don Bradman, 7 times - Ken Barrington, 6 times - DAVID WARNER, 6 times

— Brett Graham/ @brett_graham

Warner scores a triple hundred v Pakistan - The first triple hundred at the Adelaide Oval - Second ever in a Day/Night Test (after Azhar Ali) - Fourth triple hundred in Tests v Pakistan

— Sarang Bhalerao/ @bhaleraosarang

Absolutely wonderful to watch What a player @davidwarner31 many many congratulations mate soo happy for you . #MASHALLAH

— Rashid Khan/ @rashidkhan_19