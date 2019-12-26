Australia vs New Zealand: Michael Jackson is alive?

Melbourne: Facing a barrage of bouncers and yorkers in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, Australia's Matthew Wade ended up literally doing a famous 'Michael Jackson' move at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Wade came out to bat at the score of 144 and immediately faced Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner.

The paceman delivered a barrage of bouncers to the middle-order batsman. Tim Southee, Trent Boult also bothered Wade and during an incident in the match, the ball troubled the player so much, that he was sent into an uncomfortable position and ended up in an awkward position.