Australia vs India: When, where and how to watch the Women's T20 World Cup final

The Indian team, who have been undefeated so far in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, will face a daunting task against Australia when they take on four-time champions in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia's opening game against India became the second most-watched women's match in Australia with a combined average audience of 448,000 across the networks.

Whilst in India, the same game saw a reach of 20 million and an average audience of 3.55 million which is 39 per cent higher than the most-watched match at the ICC Women's World Twenty20 2018 edition.

And in today's highly antiticipated final, the figures are bound to increase as the final playoff at the MCG Ground, for which over 50,000 tickets were already sold out on Thursday.