Australia vs India: What happens if rain plays spoilsport in the Women's T20 World Cup final at MCG?

The Indian women's cricket team reached their maiden T20 World Cup final after the semi-final clash against England was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to heavy rain at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
According to the weather forecast, the Melbourne Cricket Ground looks clear and the final will take place with a buzzing crowd where rain will not play spoilsport.
But, if rain were to wash out the game, what would happen to the Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia?
If rain plays spoilsport, the match will be restarted on Monday which is the reserve day for the finals. And if the reserve day does not bring out the final results, the trophy will be shared by both the teams.
Earlier, India's last-four clash against England was washed out, prompting both captains to say that 'reserve' days are essential for knockout clashes.
Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash and leaving England players in tears.
In the earlier seven editions, India had never reached the final but this time, they have emerged as serious title contenders after a string of superlative performances.
(With inputs from Agencies)
