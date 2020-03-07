Australia vs India: Players to watch out for as Harmanpreet and Co eye maiden Women's T20 World Cup title at MCG

In the tournament finale, India set to lock horns once again with Australia after their previous outing in the tournament opener marked Women in Blues triumph over the four-time champions.

The Indian women's cricket team reached their maiden T20 World Cup final after the semi-final clash against England was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to heavy rain at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Though rain played spoilsport in the semi-final encounter, India deserved their spot in the finals after a series of spectacular performances from the team throughout the tournament which saw them top Group 'A' by winning all the games.

And after such performances under the brilliant captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, here are the players to watch out for in the finals of Women's T20 World Cup.

#1 Shafali Verma

The 16-year-old Shafali Verma announced her emergence on the global stage by becoming the fourth-highest run getter in the ongoing tournament. She has so far scored 161 runs, hitting 18 fours and nine sixes in four matches at an astounding strike rate of 161.

"Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don't want to stop her. She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game," said skipper Harmanpreet.