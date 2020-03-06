Australia vs India: Mitchell Starc to skip ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa Healy in Women's T20 World Cup final

"It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season," he added.

Australia are 0-2 down in the three-match series, and in the absence of Starc, one of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson could earn a spot in the XI.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein, and Mitch's absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday's match," Langer said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy will be a part of Australia's team which will take on an in-form Indian side at the MCG. The four-time champion home team would be aiming to defend the title against the first-time finalists.

