Australia vs India 1st Test Match: Who will open for India?

India vs Australia 1st Test – Who will open for India ?: Prithvi Shaw has lost his last chance to impress the Indian team management. Shaw failed to get going in the first two practice games and chances of him opening the Indian innings with Mayank Agarwal for the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday is all but over.

So who will open Indian innings in Adelaide?

In absence of Rohit Sharma, who will be unavailable for the first two Tests due to COVID-19 protocols, Shaw was supposedly the No.1 choice for the Ravi Shastri. But the youngster has probably fallen out of favour. He has scored just 62 runs in total, highest being 40 in the first innings of second tour game. Moreover, the 21-year-old has not looked comfortable on the Australian pitches so far.

However, Shaw being out of form has opened doors for Shuman Gill who has shown he is firmly in contention. The team management might look for a Mayank Agarwal-Gill partnership after the latter’s performance on Saturday. Both of them scored an impressive half-century in the second innings to propel India’s lead past 200 mark.