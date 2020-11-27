Australia vs India 1st ODI: Aaron Finch becomes second-fastest Aussie to record 5,000 ODI runs

In the ongoing first ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Aaron Finch became the second fastest Aussie batsman to record 5,000 runs in ODIs.

Finch scripted the milestone in 126 ODI innings, and sits second to his opening partner David Warner who achieved the milestone in 115 innings.

South Africa's Hashim Amla, meanwhile, is the quickest to reach the 5,000-run landmark in ODIs, having taken 101 innings.

This series is the first time India is competing for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Ten points are awarded for a win and Australia already has 20 points from their 2-1 series win over England.

India and Australia will be competing in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches in an exciting summer of cricket Down Under.

In the ongoing match, Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat in the opening ODI on Friday as the hosts set a mammoth target of 375.

Having opted to bat after winning the toss, Australia got off to a brilliant start with openers David Warner and skipper Finch scoring regular boundaries. The duo kept the scoreboard running and touched the 100-run mark in the 19th over.

Mohammed Shami handed India the first breakthrough as he dismissed Warner (69), ending their 156-run partnership. But the joy was shortlived as Steve Smith came out to bat.

Smith and Finch proved too good for the Indian bowlers and took Australia past the 200-run mark in the 34th over. Smith started playing aggressively and completed his half-century off just 36 deliveries. Finch kept plugging the gaps and went on to score his 17th ODI century, putting the hosts in a dominating position.

Brief scores: Australia 374/6 (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, Mohammed Shami 3/59) vs India.