Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998; to play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I

Australia will tour Pakistan early next year for the first time since 1998, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday. The tour comprises three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

“I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan. From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight,” said Ramiz Raja, PCB Chairman.

“Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.”

“Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore.”

The Test series, which will be part of the World Test Championship, will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore while Lahore will also hold all the white-ball matches on the tour.

“Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team,” said the CEO of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley.

“Pakistan is a formidable opposition with an exceptionally talented team, as evidenced by their dynamic performances in the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.”

Mark Taylor led Australia to a 1-0 win in the Tests when they last toured in 1998-99.

Schedule:

Mar 3-7 – 1st Test, Karachi

Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore

Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Lahore

Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Lahore

Apr 2 – 3rd ODI, Lahore

Apr 5 – Only T20I, Lahore

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:06 PM IST