Australia thrash South Africa to seal T20I series 2-1

David Warner and Aaron Finch launched a brutal assault on the South African bowlers to set up a comprehensive 97-run Australian victory in the series-deciding third T20I at Newlands.

In a near-repeat of Australia's record 107-run win in the first match of the series in Johannesburg, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock's decision to bowl first backfired spectacularly.

Led by opening batsmen Warner (57) and captain Finch (55), Australia piled up 193 for five -- three fewer than they made in Johannesburg.

They then bowled out South Africa for 96, just seven more than the host country's record low in Johannesburg.