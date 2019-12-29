Australia take unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand, defeat Kiwis by 247 runs in 2nd Test

Australia defeated New Zealand by 247 runs on the fourth day of the second Test on Sunday here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With this win, the side has taken their points tally to 256 to consolidate their position at the second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Australia has also gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand.

Chasing 488, New Zealand once again failed to get a good start as the side lost its opening three wickets with just 35 runs on the board.

Tom Latham (8), Kane Williamson (0) and Ross Taylor (2) were all sent back to the pavilion by James Pattinson.