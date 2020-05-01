Australia surpasses India to become No. 1 Test team in the ICC rankings

Australia has surpassed India to become the No.1 Test team in the world by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

With that said, this is the first time since October 2016 that Virat Kohli and Co. have been removed from the top spot.

Meanwhile, Australia has also displaced Pakistan to become the No. 1 T20 team.

Now, with Australia at the first place with 116 points, they are followed by New Zealand (115) and India (114) who take the second and third spot respectively.

In the ODI rankings, England has retained the No. 1 spot.