Australia surpasses India to become No. 1 Test team in the ICC rankings

Australia has surpassed India to become the No.1 Test team in the world by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
With that said, this is the first time since October 2016 that Virat Kohli and Co. have been removed from the top spot.
Meanwhile, Australia has also displaced Pakistan to become the No. 1 T20 team.
Now, with Australia at the first place with 116 points, they are followed by New Zealand (115) and India (114) who take the second and third spot respectively.
In the ODI rankings, England has retained the No. 1 spot.
However, in the ICC World Test Championship -- a league in which the top nine Test sides play six series -- India continues to lead.
"We recognise how fluid these rankings are, but at this time it was certainly nice to put a smile on our faces. Ultimately, we have to beat India in India and we’ve got to beat them when they come back to Australia," Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted by Cricket Australia.
