e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai cruise drug bust case: No bail for Aryan KhanTwo unidentified terrorists killed in Dragad area of Shopian during an encounter: J&K PolicePM Modi launches new international airport in UP's Kushinagar, flight from Sri Lanka first to land
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon suffers mild concussion during trial match

Though Nathan Lyon was withdrawn from the game, he is expected to be available for the Sheffield Shield opener next week
PTI
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon | FIile Photo/AFP

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon | FIile Photo/AFP

Advertisement

Australia Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a "mild concussion" during New South Wales' intra-squad trial game but is expected to be available for next week's Sheffield Shield opening match.

Lyon was withdrawn from the rest of the three-day game on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

"In NSW's 3-day intra-squad trial match that began yesterday, Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion and as a precaution has withdrawn from the rest of the fixture," Cricket NSW said.

"Lyon was injured while fielding late in the day, after bowling 20 well executed overs (1/79), and is expected to play in next week's Sheffield Shield opener," it said.

The 33-year-old off-spinner has played in 100 Tests after making debut in 2011 and has taken 399 wickets so far.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 04:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal