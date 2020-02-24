Australia ready for next matches, says skipper Meg Lanning after loss against India

Australia skipper Meg Lanning feels it's a knockout tournament now for her team after the shock defeat to India, as the reigning champions get ready to take on Sri Lanka here on Monday.

The loss meant Australia will likely have to win their remaining three games to reach the semi-finals. "It's not ideal, we would have loved to have won last night. But it's a long way to go in this tournament," Lanning said.

"I've never gone through a World Cup and not lost a group stage game. We've got that one out of the way early.