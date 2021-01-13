Australia head coach Justin Langer blames IPL 2020 for injuries in Ind-Aus series, says 'timing was not ideal'

Australia head coach Justin Langer feels the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was not timed ideally as it led to many soft-tissue injuries to the players in the India-Australia series which took place right after the cash-rich tournament ended in November.

The 13th edition of IPL was played from September 19 to November 10 last year behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic while India's tour of Australia began with the first ODI of the three-match series on November 27.

"I have said that this is going to be the survival of the fittest this summer. It is really interesting how many injuries there have been throughout this summer. We suffered through the white-ball series and through the Test...I can't help but think that the IPL this year probably wasn't ideal timing for anyone, certainly for such a big series like this," said Langer while speaking to media-persons in a virtual interaction ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia missed David Warner for one ODI, three T20Is and the first two Tests due to a groin injury he sustained during the second one-dayer against India. Warner was not 100 per cent even in the third Test he played.

India, on the other hand, have had plenty of injury worries. While they are fretting over Jasprit Bumrah, who has an abdominal muscle tear, Ravindra Jadeja (before the broken thumb he had a suspected hamstring strain and concussion ahead of first Test) and Ravichandran Ashwin (back) have also faced injury woes.