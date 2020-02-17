Australia expects frosty reception on South Africa return

Australian coach Justin Langer and limited-overs captain Aaron Finch said on Monday they were looking forward to playing in front of South African crowds on their first tour since the sandpaper scandal of 2018.

Former captain Steve Smith and batsman David Warner, who were both banned for a year for their role in ball-tampering during the third Test in Cape Town, are both in the team that will play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals against South Africa, starting with the first T20 game at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

"We love coming to South Africa," said Langer at the team's arrival press conference.

"We've got so many good memories for so long. It was obviously a very hard tour last time but the way our guys have moved on, it gave us a great opportunity to reassess where we're at in Australian cricket."

Langer said last year's tour of England was "a great dress rehearsal" for the likely reception Smith and Warner will face, especially from an expected capacity crowd at the Wanderers.

"It was a tough (England) tour for those two guys," said Langer.

"I was really proud of the way they let their bat do the talking and were great ambassadors off the field, so hopefully they'll be looking forward to getting back into it and playing good cricket here."