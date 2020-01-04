AUS vs NZ: New Zealand on the chase

Sydney: New Zealand made a secure start after a Marnus Labus-chagne double century lifted Australia to a massive 454 first innings total in the third Test on Saturday. The rock-solid number three reached his highest Test score of 215 in Sydney with the Australians dismissed just before tea on the second day. In reply, the Blackcaps grittily batted through the final session without losing a wicket, leaving skipper Tom Latham on 26 and Melbourne Test centurion Tom Blundell at 34 in their team's 63.

There were a couple of close calls, notably a leg before wicket appeal off Nathan Lyon and a possible edge off Pat Cummins, but the Kiwis showed plenty of fight after enduring five tough sessions in the field in sapping heat.

Highlights

- New Zealand (63 for 0) trail Australia (454) by 391 runs at stumps on Day 2

- Openers Tom Blundell (34*) and Tom Latham (26*) will resume the fight for NZ on Sunday

- Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne's 215 powered Australia 454 in their first innings