Aus vs NZ: Here's why IPL need spectators in stand

As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand was played without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground amidst coronavirus outbreak, the Kiwi side was seen bringing the ball back from the stands themselves.

Traditionally, when a ball is dispatched for a four or six, the crowd throws the ball back into the playing field, but as there were no spectators for the first ODI, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson went into the stands himself to fetch the ball, that was hit by Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

Cricket.com.au's official handle tweeted a small clip of the incident and captioned the post as: "Good arm, Lockie".