Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI: David Warner hurts groin, to undergo scan

Australia on Sunday suffered a blow in the ongoing ODI series they are dominating with opening batsman David Warner suffering a groin injury and then limping off the ground during India's innings in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"David Warner has an adductor injury. He will have scans tonight," said an official statement on Warner, who was seen leaving the stadium for scans during the 12th over of Indian innings as the visitors chased a mammoth target of 390.

The adductors are a group of five muscles located in the medial compartment of the thigh.

Warner got hurt in the fourth over of the Indian innings as he tried to stop a shot. Shikhar Dhawan had driven a Josh Hazlewood delivery to mid-off where Warner made a diving stop. The Aussie batsman hit the ground hard and grimaced in pain and could not get up. He was then helped off the field by the Australia physio.

Warner had earlier provided another good start to the hosts, making a 77-ball 83 with seven fours and three sixes and added 142 for the first wicket with skipper Aaron Finch as Australia posted 389/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

He had added 156 for the first wicket in the first ODI on Friday.

While there has been no official word on it, he may be doubtful for the final ODI to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.