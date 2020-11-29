Aus vs Ind 2020: Aaron Finch and boys defeat India by 51 runs in 2nd ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead

Australia displayed an all-round performance to outclass India by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Indian bowlers were once again made to toil hard and as a result, the hosts posted a big total of 389/4. Steve Smith played a knock of 104 runs while David Warner hit 83 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne also got among the runs for Australia. India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride with the bat in hand. In the end, Australia wrapped up an easy win.

Chasing 390, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan provided a good start to India as the duo put on 58 runs inside the first eight overs. However, in trying to hit a big shot, Dhawan (30) ended up giving his wicket away to Josh Hazlewood. In the very next over, Pat Cummins sent Agarwal (28) back to the pavilion, reducing India to 60/2 in the ninth over.

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli then retrieved the innings for India as the duo put on runs for the third wicket. But as soon as the hosts started to gain an upper hand, Moises Henriques dismissed Iyer (38) in the 24th over. Virat Kohli was looking all set for his century, but Henriques came up with a special catch off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood to send the Indian skipper back to the pavilion, and this reduced India to 225/4 in the 35th over.

KL Rahul (76), Hardik Pandya (28), and Ravindra Jadeja (24) tried their best to give India some hope in the match, but in the end, the task proved too much for the side and they had to succumb to a 51-run defeat.

Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India. Opting to bat first, Australia once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

The duo went on to form a partnership of 142 runs and it was Mohammad Shami who finally ended Finch's (60) stint at the crease in the 23rd over. Soon after, Warner (83) was also sent back to the pavilion via a run-out in the 26th over, and this reduced Australia to 156/2.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith got together at the crease and the duo ensured that the side does not more wickets in a cluster. Smith brought up his century in the 41st over of the innings. This was Smith's second consecutive century against India. However, Smith (104) was sent back to the pavilion in the 42nd over by Hardik Pandya and this brought an end to a 136-run stand between Smith and Labuschagne.

In the final eight overs, Labuschagne and Maxwell added 93 more runs to Australia's total and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 380-run mark. Labuschagne was dismissed after playing a knock of 70 runs while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 63.

Brief Scores: Australia 389/4 (Steve Smith 104, David Warner 83, Hardik Pandya 1-24) defeat India 338/9 (Virat Kohli 89, KL Rahul 76, Pat Cummins 3-67) by 51 runs.