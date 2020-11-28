Aus vs Ind 1st ODI: Glenn Maxwell apologized to KL Rahul while batting, here's why

On Friday, India experienced Australian fireworks as the Aussie batsmen, especially Aaron Finch, Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell, recorded a total of 374 runs in 50 overs in the first ODI at SCG.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who played a quickfire inning of 19-ball 45, jokingly tweeter that he apologised to KL Rahul while batting.

Australia defeated India by 66 runs as the visitors could not chase the huge total, which was also the highest that Aussies have put up against India.

"I apologised to him while I was batting ," Maxwell tweeted in response to Jimmy Neesham's response to a fan's tweet where KL Rahul's face is super-imposed on a picture, showing him surprised over both KXIP players, Neesham and Maxwell performing for their countries.