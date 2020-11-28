Aus vs Ind 1st ODI: Glenn Maxwell apologized to KL Rahul while batting, here's why

On Friday, India experienced Australian fireworks as the Aussie batsmen, especially Aaron Finch, Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell, recorded a total of 374 runs in 50 overs in the first ODI at SCG.
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who played a quickfire inning of 19-ball 45, jokingly tweeter that he apologised to KL Rahul while batting.
Australia defeated India by 66 runs as the visitors could not chase the huge total, which was also the highest that Aussies have put up against India.
"I apologised to him while I was batting ," Maxwell tweeted in response to Jimmy Neesham's response to a fan's tweet where KL Rahul's face is super-imposed on a picture, showing him surprised over both KXIP players, Neesham and Maxwell performing for their countries.
While Maxwell thrashed Indian bowlers on Friday, Neesham's 24-ball 48 helped the Kiwis beat West Indies by five wickets in a T20 International on the same day across the Tasman sea in Auckland.
In the 13th edition of the IPL, both Neesham and Maxwell had poor outings for Kings XI Punjab. While Neesham aggregated 19 runs with the bat and picked two wickets in five matches for his IPL franchise, that is led by Rahul, Maxwell aggregated just 108 in 13 matches. Maxwell took three wickets.
And, for the first time in years, Maxwell ended his IPL campaign without hitting a six - something which is very unlikely of Maxwell. Punjab failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs, and finished sixth with 12 points in the IPL points table.
