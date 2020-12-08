'Atrocious': Michael Vaughan slams India's fielding against Australia; Twitter agrees

India's fielding against Australia, both in ODI and T20I series, has been poor. From skipper Virat Kohli to even the best fielder in the side Ravindra Jadeja, have dropped simple catches.
On Tuesday, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said India's fielding during the third T20I against Australia was "atrocious". "India's fielding is atrocious ... It's my standard ... #OnOn #AUSvIND," Vaughan tweeted.
Meanwhile, Twitter users also agreed with Vaughan. "Catching for both teams this series has been quite badly under par. Regulation catches dropped more so for India. And some of our better fielders," said a Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday.
While India won the shortest format 2-1, it was overall an even result for the two teams which won three white-ball games each. Tuesday's loss ended the visitors' 10-match winning streak in the format.
Kohli got as many as four reprieves and cashed in well enough to smash his way to 85 off 61 balls but India could only reach as far as 174/7 in their pursuit of 187 in 20 overs.
