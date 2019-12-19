Atharva Bhosale sends Mumbai Police under covers

Mumbai: Left-arm spinner Atharva Bhosale claimed 6-25 in 21.3 overs to send mighty Mumbai Police Gymkhana tumbling to 137 all out, in the quarter-finals of the Santosh Kumar Ghosh Trophy (U-16) Cricket Tournament being played under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Had it not been for opener Utsav Kothi (69) and his partnerships of 62 with Yug Gala (25) and 42 with Atif Khan (27), for the fourth and fifth wickets, the team would have found it difficult to go past a hundred. They were 22-3 at one stage.

In reply Sporting Union made 35/2 in 17 overs with opener Dhruv Koli batting on 22 runs.

In the other quarter final matches of the tournament jointly organised with the help of Kalyandas Memorial Spots Foundation, LIC of India, BoI and IDBI, Stylo CC failed to turn up against United Cricketers.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana, one of the front-runners for the title scored 233 for 9 in 63 overs against Dadar Parsi Colony as opener Sameep Misal (55) and Shreeman Sakpal (37) added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. Ishan Patkar scored 31 to take his team past the 200-run mark.

In the third quarter final, Evergreen SC was 197/7 at stumps against Mulund Challengers. This was possible due to a 112 run association between Sumeet Mishra (68) and Manan Bhatt (78) for the third wicket.

Brief scores

Mumbai Police Gymkhana: 137 (Utsav Kothi 69, Yug Gala 25, Atif Khan 27; Atharva Bhosale 6-25, Ayush Ghadge 3-9) against Sporting Union Club 35-2 (Dhruv Koli 22 batting)

Shivaji Park Gymkhana 233-9 (Sameep Misal 55, Shreeman Sakpal 37, Ishaan Patkar 31; Karan Patil 3-45) against Dadar Parsi Colony

Evergreen SC 197-7 (Sumeet Mishra 68, Manan Bhatt 78; Aryan Sharma 2-37, Rehan Khan 2-52) against Mulund Challengers