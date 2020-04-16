'At 150 kph': Shoaib Akhtar's masterplan to dismiss Virat Kohli

When Indian skipper Virat Kohli takes guard, the opposition just waits for him to make a mistake.

One of the most consistent cricketers across formats, Kohli has made a name for himself among the legends of the gentleman's game -- 43 ODI hundreds, and 27 Test tons.

While the best of the bowlers were made to bite the dust, Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes he has the formula to sent Kohli packing.

In an Instagram Live video, Akhtar said: “If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive."

He further added: “If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out.”

Akhtar has 178 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 25.69, while in 163 ODIs, the Pakistani great has picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.