AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has a savage reply to fan who asks 'when will Shubman Gill captain KKR'

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan hosted a Q&A session on Twitter. Known for his wit, the megastar had savage answers in store for all the questions.

Thousands of fans sent Shah Rukh questions, however, only a few were lucky enough to get a reply from the actor.

A fan asked, " When will @KKRiders make @RealShubmanGill the captain? #AskSrk "

SRK was quick to reply to the fan. "As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend," Khan answered.