AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan has a savage reply to fan who asks 'when will Shubman Gill captain KKR'

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan hosted a Q&A session on Twitter. Known for his wit, the megastar had savage answers in store for all the questions.
Thousands of fans sent Shah Rukh questions, however, only a few were lucky enough to get a reply from the actor.
A fan asked, " When will @KKRiders make @RealShubmanGill the captain? #AskSrk "
SRK was quick to reply to the fan. "As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend," Khan answered.
However, IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders hauled SRK's savage answer. They put a hilarious picture of former New Zealand cricketer and head coach of KKR Brendon McCullum.
On the work front, It’s been over a year since we last saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai, failed to create magic at the box office resulting in three back to back box-office misses for SRK after Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal.
But, reports suggest that the actor has signed three films – one is with Rajkumar Hirani, other is with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru and third one is with Bigil director Atlee. While the actor is yet to confirm his next, another biggie is on the cards for him. As per the grapevine, Shah Rukh Khan has locked in yet another big project and this time with Yash Raj Films.
Inputs from Bollywood Hungama
