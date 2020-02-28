Asia XI vs World XI: BCCI to decide its list of players only after evaluating Kohli and Co's workload

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent a wish list of 10 names and we are supposed to send five players. As of now, we have not confirmed any names. All the players including the skipper will undergo tests to check their level of workload. Only then we will give the names," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

The matches are being planned by the BCB to celebrate the birth centenary of country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Kohli recently spoke about the burnout issues and how matches along with practice and travel schedule takes a toll on international players.

He had said, “Getting to a point where we might have to land, head to the stadium and play straight away (laughs). This seems a one off and probably will be better planning going ahead.”

When India head coach Ravi Shastri was asked the question about the possible effect on Kohli's workload if he has to travel to Dhaka for a T20 game after playing three ODIs in six days, he said it's an individual call.

"I think that's up to the individual. If he is feeling the strain, he will let the authorities know," Shastri said.

The BCCI has always maintained that if any top player who is regularly playing wants a break, he will certainly be given time to physically recuperate.

"It will now depend whether Kohli gives his consent or not. Don't forget that the IPL will involve extensive travelling and once it's over, there are number of overseas T20 series lined up," another senior official privy to development said.