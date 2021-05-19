Asia Cup 2021 cancelled over COVID-19 threat, confirms Sri Lanka Cricket official

The 2021 edition of the Asia Cup has been cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 crisis across several participating nations, reported news agency AFP.
Reportedly, Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva has confirmed that the tournament has been called off and said an official announcement will be made soon.
"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," Ashley de Silva said. The Asian Cricket Council would soon make a formal announcement, he added.
He further said the event might have to be put on a back burner until after the 2023 50-over World Cup because most teams have already planned schedules for the next two years.
