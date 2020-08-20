'Ashwin leaving for Mars after reading about Spirit of Cricket': Twitter in awe of R Ashwin's flight gear

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday shared a picture in his 'flight gear' which is the new normal for travelling in times of coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hello World," adding a picture of him in a PPE Kit with a mask and face shield.
Users were quick to make witty remarks on Ashwin's picture. One user wrote: "Ash anna on his way to Mars/Space after reading about Spirit of Cricket."
Here are some more reactions:
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he will not allow senior India off-spinner Ashwin to employ the controversial "Mankading" dismissal during the upcoming IPL as "it's not within the spirit of the game".
Last IPL, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler was run out on 69 while backing up at the non-striker's end, with Ashwin, then captaining Kings XI Punjab, whipping off the bails after the batsman stepped out of the crease before the ball was bowled. Ashwin will play for Delhi Capitals this year. The dismissal, named after former India spinner Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia's Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, is permitted under cricket's laws but viewed by some as going against the spirit of the game.
"I'll be having a chat with him about (Mankading), that's the first thing I'll do. That is going to be a hard conversation I will have with him. I think, even him, looking back now, probably he'd say it was within the rules and he's right to do it," Ponting said while speaking on 'The Grade Cricketer' Podcast.
