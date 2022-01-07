Ashes 2021-22: Wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings added to England squad as cover for Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes

England have added wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings to their Ashes squad as cover to the injured Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. While Buttler is nursing a hand injury, Stokes suffered from side strain on Day Two and seemingly worsened it on the third day during his innings of 66.

Jonny Bairstow, who ended Day Three on 103 not out, also suffered a painful blow to his right finger minutes before close of play, despite which he brought up his seventh Test ton. It is understood that he wouldn't be able to keep wickets in place of Buttler, who hurt his hand on Thursday.

It is understood that Ollie Pope, who played the first two Tests in the ongoing Ashes, was practising his wicket-keeping in order to don the gloves in England's second innings.

Billings was in Australia, playing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. He was to leave for the UK in order to prepare to fly to West Indies for the limited over series. However, he will directly join the team in the Caribbean after the fifth Ashes Test, in which he is likely to debut.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 03:31 PM IST