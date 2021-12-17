Ashes 2021-22: South Australia government grants permission to Pat Cummins to fly home

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has been granted permission by the South Australia government to fly home from Adelaide, where he was deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case and ruled out of the ongoing pink-ball Test.

Cummins is allowed to take a single chartered flight to New South Wales and return to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test.

Cricket Australia, on Friday, revealed that Cummins would travel home under a plan that had been approved by SA Health.

“He will self-drive from isolation and then, with the appropriate PPE and hygiene controls, take a single charter flight,” a CA statement read.

“Cricket Australia will continue to consult with SA Health to ensure compliance with the plan. He will continue to observe all isolation requirements in NSW.

“Cummins produced a negative test result on Thursday.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:22 PM IST