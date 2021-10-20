e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai cruise drug bust case: No bail for Aryan KhanTwo unidentified terrorists killed in Dragad area of Shopian during an encounter: J&K PolicePM Modi launches new international airport in UP's Kushinagar, flight from Sri Lanka first to land
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Ashes 2021-22: Shifting opening Test to Sydney could add to complications, Australia tell England

Cricket Australia have rejected the England Cricket Board's proposal to move the opening Ashes Test from Brisbane
IANS
Australia's captain Steve Smith (R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England batsman David Malan on the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match at the SCG in Sydney on January 5, 2018. | Photo: AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST

Australia's captain Steve Smith (R) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England batsman David Malan on the second day of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match at the SCG in Sydney on January 5, 2018. | Photo: AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST

Advertisement

The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) request to Cricket Australia (CA) to shift the opening Ashes Test from Brisbane to Sydney has been rejected on the ground that it "could lead to added complications" that could jeopardise the series.

The Joe Root-led England side are scheduled to travel to Australia next month for the five-Test Ashes series beginning December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The ECB had requested CA to move the opener to Sydney, which would have enabled England cricketers avoid Queensland's 14-days mandatory quarantine.

Sydney, which is in New South Wales, "will become the first Australian state to permit fully vaccinated travellers from next month with no quarantine for those testing negative for Covid-19, leading the ECB to explore the possibility of starting in Sydney -- a proposal that had the enthusiastic backing of the players," dailymail.co.uk said in a report on Wednesday.

"During talks with Cricket Australia however, it was concluded that the change could lead to added complications with fears over the tourists getting stuck in New South Wales due to other states' strict border controls without having undergone quarantine -- a prospect that could derail the entire tour," the reports added.

With the ECB proposal being stonewalled, the Ashes will begin as scheduled at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 8. The cricketing circus will then move to Adelaide then Melbourne and Sydney.

Though the fifth and final Test is scheduled at Perth, strict 14-day quarantine protocols in Western Australia could force CA to move the match to Sydney, which could mean back-to-back Tests at the SCG.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal