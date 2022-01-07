Ashes 2021-22: Jonny Bairstow first from England to hit a century this series

Jonny Bairstow on Friday became the first England player to hit a hundred in the ongoing Ashes series, when he did so against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the fourth Test.

Bairstow cut Pat Cummins over point to bring up his milestone and ran in celebration, soaking in the applause at the SCG. He hit seven fours and three sixes in his 138-ball knock, which was his seventh Test century. It was his first ton since November 2018, when he scored one against Sri Lanka.

The England no.6 walked in with the team in trouble at 36 for 4. He then stitched a 128-run partnership with Ben Stokes for the fifth wicket before adding 72 for the seventh wicket with Mark Wood.

England managed to avoid the follow-on mark but are still playing the catch-up game, having already lost the Ashes.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:00 PM IST