Ashes 2021-22: Hobart's Bellerive Oval to host last Test, a day-night affair

In what is an early Christmas present for Tasmania, Hobart has been announced to host its first Ashes Test. Cricket Australia confirmed on Saturday, that the Bellerive Oval will host the fifth test between Australia and England beginning January 14 and that it will be a day-night match.

It replaces the Test originally scheduled for Perth for the same dates but which had to be moved out of the Western Australia capital because of COVID-19-related quarantine and state border restrictions.

It will be the first Test match in Hobart since 2016 - and the last one didn't end well for Australia. South Africa beat the home side by an innings and 80 runs in the match that ended inside four days.

Hobart was due to host a Test between Australia and Afghanistan last month. It would have been the first between the teams but it was canceled by Cricket Australia following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the new regime's ban on women's sports.

Other tests in the series are scheduled for Adelaide, a day-night match beginning next Thursday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the traditional Boxing Day test starting December 26 and at Sydney from January 5.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 03:09 PM IST