Ashes 2021-22: Choked horribly, feared for life, reveals Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed that a tablet taken wrongly caused him to "choke horribly" and fear for his life ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia here from December 8.

Stokes is making a comeback to international cricket after taking a long break to address his mental well being and rest his left index finger which was fractured.

In his column for 'The Daily Mirror', Stokes wrote about his frightening experience but doesn't mention when and where the incident took place.

"It was actually down to a simple tablet that went down the wrong way and got stuck in my windpipe causing me to choke horribly before the glands in my face went into overdrive to flush it out," Stokes wrote.

"Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end. We've all had those moments when something gets stuck in the throat, and usually someone can help you out."

"But I was on my own in my room and I couldn't breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve... it was a genuinely frightening experience."

"The team doctor came to see me straight away and she explained what had happened with the body reacting the way it did. I'm glad it did, even though I was a mess."

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:06 AM IST