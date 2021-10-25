Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes added to England squad, will depart for Australia on November 4

Ben Stokes has been added to England’s Ashes squad and will be departing with the rest of the players on November 4, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday.

Stokes’ left index fracture was fractured which first kept him out of the game, followed by his decision to take a mental health break. He has been now cleared to resume practice by the ECB medical team after his second operation to the finger. He is also ready to return to internationals.

“I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted,” said Stokes.

“I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I’m ready for Australia.”

England’s squad for the marquee series was announced earlier in the month and it drew many comments about being thin on strength because of the absence of Stokes and Jofra Archer, who is injured. But the all-rounder’s return now will boost the English side.

“Following a very successful operation on his finger and several conversations over the last few weeks between Ben and I, our medical staff and his management team, Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series,” said Ashley Giles, Managing Director of England Men’s cricket.

"Time and time again, Ben has demonstrated how important he is to the England team and having him available for the Ashes series is excellent news for all of us and, in particular, Chris (Silverwood), Joe (Root) and the rest of the players. Having not played for some time, we will move forward cautiously over the next few weeks to ensure he is fully prepared across all facets of his game.”

"Ahead of a very busy period of cricket, we continue to remain mindful of the stresses on all our personnel, and our primary focus continues to be the wellbeing of all of our players and support staff,” he concluded.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:56 PM IST